Rockslide closes Highway 133 between Carbondale and Redstone

Aspen Times staff report

A rockslide near the Penny Hot Springs has closed Highway 133 in both directions Friday morning, according to a Pitkin County alert.

The two-lane highway is closed just past mile marker 55, according the alert sent just before 10 a.m.

This is a developing story that will be updated.