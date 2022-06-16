Rockslide soccer team kicks off Strawberry Days as parade grand marshals
They’ve played together since toddlers. They compete with the best of them on the Front Range.
Now, they’re going to kick their cleats aside to become grand marshals for the Glenwood Springs’ 125th Strawberry Days Parade.
Football Club Glenwood Springs Under 11 Rockslide has enjoyed thriving success in the Colorado Soccer Association’s Advanced League, which is why they’re following 2019’s grand marshal, Glenwood Springs High School Class of 1955.
Led by head coach Chad Lee and assistant coach John Mount, Rockslide highlights include winning May’s Grand Junction “Border Battle” tournament. They also went undefeated last spring in the Advanced League’s Silver Division.
Next season, the Rockslide moves up to the Advanced League’s Elite Division.
“I’m so proud of them, to come from a small town of 10,000 people to compete with the Front Range,” Lee said Thursday.
The Rockslide, a participating team under newly formed Roaring Fork United soccer club, gets its namesake from the debris flows that surged through Glenwood Canyon in 2021, Lee said.
“Last year, we couldn’t go to Denver to play games because the canyon was closed,” Lee said. “We wanted a name to represent a force to reckon with.”
In addition to the parade, FC Glenwood Springs Under 11 Rockslide players plan to try out later this summer for the Olympic Development Program in Denver, as well as participate in the Barcelona Soccer Camp, Lee said.
The Rockslide also prepares to compete in the Denver International Soccer Tournament. Previous Denver International tourneys have featured teams from across the U.S., Canada, Honduras and India.
“Our coaching philosophy is, No. 1, the kids have to have fun. And, No. 2, they need to develop as players,” Lee said. “And that’s what kept them coming back over the years, and they work for each other.”
The Rockslide will be in the parade beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. Parade begins at the intersection of Pitkin Avenue and 14th Street and ends near the intersection of 7th and 8th streets.
Saturday’s grand marshals honor is a unique experience Lee wants his team not to take for granted.
“I’d like them to mature not just as players — but people — and understand that people in the community look up to them,” Lee said. “Hopefully, in the future, they can be better role models for everybody.”
Head coach: Chad Lee
Assistant coach: John Mount
Roster: Mateo Alvarado, Cruz Drake, Austin Allen, Collin Lee, Tristan Maenle, Edward Maradiaga, Alex Mellin, Bryden Molina, Briggs Mount, Alphonso Rosa, Gil Smith
Guest Players: Evelyn Reaser, Henry Fletcher, Clark Piper, Irvin Herrera, Oscar Gallegos, Bodhi Zeller
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User