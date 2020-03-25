Rocky Mountain PBS to air episode about Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park’s Fairy Caves Thursday night

Children enjoy a tour of the Fairy Caves at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park. Jack Affleck / Photo Provided



From its perch at 7,100 feet above sea level, the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park has been pretty quiet lately.

Since shutting down earlier this month due to the coronavirus pandemic, the park — generally bustling with locals and tourists alike — has come to a standstill, at least for the time being.

“Colorado Experience,” a series about the state’s most iconic people, places and events, will showcase the historic Fairy Caves in an episode set to air Thursday night.

“This show is so special to us as it chronicles the history of the Fairy Caves as well as Glenwood Springs,” Jeanne Beckley, who co-owns the adventure park with her husband Steve Beckley, said in a news release. “We got a sneak preview and it brought tears to my eyes.”

Every year, “Colorado Experience” asks viewers to submit their own episode ideas for the popular series.

“We always get a long list of interesting and important topics,” Producer Eric Hernandez said in the news release.

According to Hernandez, last year, the show received 360 submissions.

However, that lengthy list was eventually whittled down to six finalists spanning various regions and eras.

Fans voted for their favorite entry and ultimately the Fairy Caves at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park came out on top.

According to Steve Beckley, the majority of filming occurred at the park last May and concluded a few months ago.

Thursday’s premiere will examine the Fairy Caves’ rich history, including when Charles W. Darrow first opened them to visitors in 1895.

“Since then we’ve found so much more,” Beckley said.

In the late 19th century, explorers believed the caves extended about 800 feet.

Today, over 4 miles of passageways have been mapped in the Fairy Caves, Beckley explained.

The adventure park had planned on hosting a watch party for Thursday night’s episode, but that was canceled in conjunction with the park’s temporary closure.

However, the Beckleys still hoped the community would tune in from home.

“We’re really excited about it. It’s really special,” Steve Beckley said. “They did a great job putting all the history together.”

“Colorado Experience: The Fairy Caves” airs Thursday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m. on Rocky Mountain PBS.

Additionally, viewers outside of Colorado may stream the episode on http://www.rmpbs.org/coex

