Rollover near New Castle temporarily closes eastbound lane on I-70

A passenger sedan was involved in a one-vehicle rollover crash Friday morning near New Castle at mile marker 105.

The crash was reported to Colorado State Patrol around 9:27 a.m., and forced the left lane on I-70 eastbound to be closed for just over an hour to allow emergency personnel to extricate the 18-year-old driver and load the vehicle onto a flatbed truck.

The driver was transported to Valley View Hospital with minor injuries, according to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Cutler.

As of 10:48 a.m., both eastbound lanes on I-70 were open to traffic.