Rollover on I-70 diverts traffic for brief time Wednesday morning

A 1999 Chevy pickup truck was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday morning around 10:30 a.m. at mile marker 109 on Interstate 70, resulting in traffic being diverted for a short time to US 6 near Canyon Creek east of New Castle.

The 50-year-old driver of the truck was uninjured, while a passenger in the truck was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. It is unclear at this time what caused the crash, according to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis.

As of 11:30 a.m., the crash was cleared, and both lanes westbound on I-70 were open.