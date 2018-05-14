Rural Colorado superintendent acquitted of 6 of 7 sex assault charges

DENVER (AP) — A rural Colorado school superintendent has been acquitted of six of the seven child sexual assault charges against him.

The Denver Post reported Monday that the jury could not reach a decision on the seventh charge against Kenneth Cody Weber, leading the judge to declare a mistrial. That seventh charge is sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust with a pattern of abuse.

The Karval School District in December 2016 told parents in the district that Weber had been placed on administrative leave.

A status conference has been scheduled for May 16.

Karval is located 75 miles east of Colorado Springs.