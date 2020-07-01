Ryan Fideldy new principal at Elk Creek Elementary

Ryan Fideldy



Last week the Garfield School District Re-2 School Board approved Ryan Fideldy as the next leader at Elk Creek Elementary effective July 1.

Fideldy has been with the district since 2006, holding teaching positions at Roy Moore Elementary and Cactus Valley Elementary before transitioning to an academic coach at Graham Mesa Elementary School in 2012.

Fideldy replaces Lisa Pierce, who resigned earlier this year to assume the assistant superintendent role at Garfield Re-2.

“Having the opportunity to lead in Garfield Re-2 is something I’ve aspired to do. To follow a close friend and mentor of mine in Lisa Pierce at Elk Creek Elementary is a great honor,” Fideldy said according to a news release.

The two worked together at Roy Moore Elementary/Cactus Valley Elementary for six-years prior to taking other positions.

“A lot of my enthusiasm for instruction and education was cultivated by Lisa. I look up to her in a lot of ways,” he said.

Fideldy said that he is excited to begin forming relationships with the Elk Creek Elementary students, staff and community and is ready to take on the challenges of helping determine what the coming year, in the era of COVID-19, will look like.

“I really want to get to know everyone — every single student and every staff member. As an administrator, the number of people you get to know and care for grows and you can see the ripple effect, in a positive way, throughout the school,” he said. “I enjoy problem-solving to put people in their best possible position to succeed. I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the New Castle and ECE communities.”