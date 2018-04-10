South Midland reduced to one lane due to collapsed slope

South Midland Avenue in Glenwood Springs has been reduced to a single lane near Hagar Lane, due to a slope failure beneath the main road, according to city of Glenwood officials.

The road is expected to be down to just one lane for at least 72 hours while repairs are made and the slope is stabilized, City Manager Debra Figueroa said.

One lane of traffic will be alternating for the next few days due to slope destabilization. Emergency repairs will begin tomorrow, April 11, and are estimated to last for two days.

The incident occurred around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. This story will be updated as more information is made available.