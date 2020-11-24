Safe and fun things you can do during a Covid-19 Thanksgiving

Covid-19 have you clueless on what to do for Thanksgiving Day? Look no further.

Luckily, not only does Garfield boast a treasure trove of trails, rivers, lakes and gorgeous mountains, we’re living in a time of cutting-edge technology.

So, while public health experts and others ask us to refrain from large gatherings, it doesn’t mean we still can’t connect, explore and live life.

ZOOM

Don’t think Thanksgiving is only about a good, hearty meal with all the fixings. The holiday season is really about spending time with loved ones.

But doing so during the pandemic can be tricky. So for turkey day this year, try using technology to your advantage.

Online video conferencing platforms such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Skype are good ways to connect with friends and family without leaving your house. Using the camera built into your laptop or smartphone, just point it at the dining table while cutting the turkey and, boom, it’s like the whole family’s in the room.

But don’t forget to plan ahead. Reach your loved ones prior to Thanksgiving Day and schedule a good time to meet via online. It will save you the hassle of figuring things out right before pulling the turkey out of the oven.

FOOTBALL

Alright, connecting with friends and family is great.

But, if you’re like many other sports addicts, it’s best to keep in mind one critical aspect on turkey day: NFL football.

All three games are still scheduled as planned. At 10:30 a.m. on CBS, the Detroit Lions host the Houston Texans. At 2:30 p.m. on FOX, the Dallas Cowboys host the Washington Football Team. At 6:20 p.m. the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens.

And, if you think having a few cold ones is synonymous with watching turkey-day football, be sure to plan ahead. Under current Covid-19 restrictions, liquor stores close at 10 p.m. in Garfield County. If you forget to make a trip, that’s a 10-yard penalty!

Bet 100 push ups on the game with your best friend (over Zoom, of course). Make your kids fetch you drinks out of the refrigerator. Act obnoxiously.

It’ll be fun!

GO OUTSIDE

Try not to completely hunker down and wrap yourself in your favorite Afghan all day.

With so many trails around Garfield County, it’s almost impossible to find an excuse to go stir crazy. So start your morning off fresh! You’re likely going to eat a tremendous amount of high-calorie goodies later in the day, so why not, at the very least, act like you care about your own body?

Hike, jog, walk your dog – live your life.

Try taking on these go-to trails located throughout Glenwood Springs, New Castle, Carbondale and Rifle:

Avalanche Creek Trail, located 12 1/2 miles on Highway 133 from Carbondale. Just turn left at the sign for Avalanche Creek and follow the road for 2 1/2 miles past Avalanche Campground to the parking area at the southeast end of the campground

Colorow Trail West and East Loop. The trail can be accessed by heading north on Lariat Loop and Lariat Trail roads in New Castle.

Coyote Trail, Rifle Falls State Park, located at 5775 Highway 325, Rifle

Rifle Arch Hiking Trail, located seven miles north on Highway 13.

CARBONDALE TURKEY TROT

Before getting your fill of turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie, it’s best to prepare. What better way to combat the incoming calories than by a good ol’ fashion fun run?

On Thanksgiving morning Thursday, the city of Carbondale will host its annual turkey trot. Starting at 9 a.m., runners who plan to take on the 5k or one-mile fun run will meet at the Carbondale Rec Center Overhang, located at 567 Colorado Avenue. In ten-minute intervals, groups of 10 racers each spaced six feet apart will take off from the rec center and loop toward the Rio Grande Trail.

Runners who wish to participate must register prior to the day of the race, as officials will not allow people to register on Thanksgiving Day. Due to Covid-19, participants are asked to wear masks at check-in and adhere to all signage. If you are feeling symptoms of influenza or do not feel well, prospective participants are also being asked not to come. Call on Nov. 27 to receive refunds.

Entry fees are adults $12; youth, seniors $7. To register, visit https://carbondalerec.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs

HIT THE SLOPES

Guess what? Sunlight isn’t open yet, but just down the road in Pitkin County, the slopes are ready for Thanksgiving.

Snow has already been laid at Aspen Mountain and Snowmass, with about 186 accessible acres between the two resorts.

Mask wearing is mandatory at all base areas, lift lines, lifts and inside all facilities, so don’t forget to pack a mask while you’re tossing the skis in the back of the truck.