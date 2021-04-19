Sales tax revenue rises over 10% in Glenwood Springs

Sales tax revenue in Glenwood Springs picked up by 11.3% for the first two months of the year, according to the latest city sales tax reports.

Included in those calculations is a 35.62% increase in sales tax revenue generated from building materials and supplies sales.

Summer Jones, store manager at Big John’s Ace Hardware in Glenwood Springs, said sales are indeed picking up, thanks in part to folks feeling more comfortable shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic and the typical increase in homeowners preparing to spruce up their landscapes and gardens.

“I mean we’re picking up. Springtime does tend to increase business for us, so we’re a little ahead of schedule this year,” Jones said.

“Of course, at the beginning it was hard to keep stock in because it was hard to fill our orders. Once that all got ironed out at the corporate level we’ve been able to keep things in stock.”

Now the store is seeing more foot traffic compared to other times over the past year, Jones said.

“We’re averaging anywhere from 70 to 300 people a day in the door,” Jones said, noting that customers are purchasing typical springtime items, such as weed killer, fertilizer, decorative rocks and compost.

Online sales remain steady as well for the store, Jones said.

“Online sales have been pretty consistent since we rolled it out in the beginning of the COVID. We’re averaging five to 10 online orders a week,” Jones said. “If they’re still nervous about coming out due to COVID, they’ll order online.”

Jones said she and others on staff at the hardware store have been thoroughly impressed with how resilient Glenwood Springs residents have been throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bryana Starbuck, public information officer for the city, acknowledged the strong start to the year for retail sales in Gelnwood Springs.

“We attribute at least part of that to some pent-up demand which will probably settle in the next few months,” Starbuck said. “Starting with the coming March results, we will start to see a comparison against last year’s numbers, which were impacted by COVID-19.”

Starbuck said that the city is down about 3% in 2021 for accommodations tax — Glenwood’s separate tax on overnight lodging, including hotels, motels, bed-and-breakfasts and registered short-term vacation rentals

“But our hotels and motels had to endure an absolutely devastating run starting in March last year, so we expect comparisons to 2020 not to be very relevant.”

The city will continue encouraging folks to shop in Glenwood Springs.

“Dollars that you spend here support your neighbors and are an important part of sustaining our emergency services, infrastructure, schools and parks,” Starbuck said.

Glenwood Springs % YTD Through February +11.28% overall General merchandise +10.92% Building Materials & Supplies +35.62% Misc. Retail (incl. liquor stores and sporting goods) +30.57% Eating/Drinking Places -7.64% Motel/Hotel +1.76% Marijuana +19.74%

