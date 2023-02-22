Salvation Army hosting clothing giveaway at Garfield County Fairgrounds this weekend
The Salvation Army Roaring Fork Valley Service Extension is hosting a clothing giveaway this weekend at the Garfield County Fairgrounds and Events Center, an official said.
Local Salvation Army Director Cristina Ruiz said on Wednesday that there’s currently enough winter clothing to fill 8.5 pallets.
“It’s brand new, mostly men’s and women’s, some children’s (clothing),” she said.
Ruiz said the local Salvation Army branch hasn’t received this large of a donation of clothing before. The donation was made from an anonymous private party.
The clothing giveaways are slated for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Fairgrounds, 1001 Railroad Ave.
Ruiz said there are already 40 volunteers signed up to help with the giveaway.
“I just want to get the word out there because we want everyone in the whole community, the whole valley, that wants and needs clothes to come to the event at the Rifle fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday,” she said. “I don’t know how many people we’ll be able to help but I’m hoping that it will be hundreds of families.”
What: Salvation Army Roaring Fork Valley Service Extension Clothing Giveaway
Where: Garfield County Fairgrounds and Events Center, 1001 Railroad Ave.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday
How much: Free
