Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign kickoff event is Saturday in Glenwood Springs

Options are key when ringing charity bells, and the Salvation Army provides volunteers with an array of options for all their ringing preferences.

Ike Fredregill/Post Independent file photo

The holiday season is upon us, and that means the Salvation Army Roaring Fork Valley Service Extension is getting geared up for the annual Red Kettle bell-ringing drive to raise money to help those in need throughout Garfield County and the Roaring Fork Valley.

To get ready, a Red Kettle Kickoff event is planned for 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Glenwood Springs Library Friends Community Room, 815 Cooper Ave. The event is to include a special performance by the Intermountain Divisional Brass Band.

To RSVP for the event, call 970-945-6976.

Starting Saturday, volunteer groups from throughout the valley will begin ringing the bell outside area grocery and retail stores to help raise money for people in need from Parachute to Aspen with things like rent and utilities assistance, prescriptions, transportation, emergency shelter and referrals for other resources.

Area service organizations are in charge of the different bell-ringing stations around the region. To volunteer or be put in touch with the appropriate point people, contact Red Kettle Drive coordinator Kathy Wren at 970-945-6976 or via email at kathy.wren@usw.salvationarmy.org .