Schedule and details for the Garfield County Fair and Rodeo

Riders will soon be bucked off broncos, barrel racers will be making tight turns, and rodeo clowns will be inside different barrels to ward off angry bulls — and maybe trade a few jokes with the announcer. It’s almost time for the Garfield County Fair and Rodeo.

Beginning Saturday, Aug. 2, the fair kicks off with a parade at 10 a.m. down Railroad Avenue in Rifle, where prizes will be given out for the top three entries in four categories: float, classic auto, performance team or horse entry. Spruce up those horses and horsepower vehicles and have a grand time going down Railroad Avenue to the Garfield County Fairgrounds.

At noon on Saturday, Aug. 2, The Mixx will be performing at the Free Stage while the Summer of Thunder Car Show goes on, from noon to 4 p.m., finishing off the first day of events for the Fair.

Participants in the Open Exhibits can drop off their creative works — from baked goods and farm produce to crafts, horticulture, needlework, quilting and other artwork — from 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3, through 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 4.

On Tuesday, Aug. 5, the Kickoff BBQ is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and is a ticketed event. This will be followed by the Family & pop Kidz Rodeo for the local cowgirls and cowboys to participate in getting their boots dusty.

Wednesday, Aug. 6 activities begin at noon with a Kid’s Tractor Pull, the Cowboy Cove, a petting zoo and pony ride. The Open Exhibits will be available for viewing. At 1 p.m., the Shenaniguns will start their first performance of the week. The Historical Fair Display will be exhibited from noon to 7 p.m. Hannah Haupt will be playing on the Free Stage at 5 p.m. and the PRCA Xtreme Bulls will follow at 7 p.m.

The Garfield County Commissioners will kick Thursday, Aug. 7 off at noon with the Commissioner’s Cookie Jar, where they’ll sample cookies made by local bakers and chefs. Apple Pie Judging will follow at 12:30 p.m. The Shenaniguns will once again take the stage at 1 p.m. and a Skillet Toss will have skillets sailing at 3 p.m. Kid’s Tractor Pulls will be taking place at noon, 2 p.m., and 4 p.m.

The main event, the PRCA/WPRA ProRodeo, begins at 7 p.m. for its 12th year, followed by a 9 p.m. performance by A Band Called Alexis on the Free Stage.

Friday, Aug. 8 begins a little late with a Kid’s Tractor Pull at 1:30 p.m. and then again at 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.The Shenaniguns will again take the stage at 2:30 p.m. with two more showtimes to follow at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The Garfield County Fair Concert begins at 6 p.m. with the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and their All the Good Times: The Farewell Tour. At 9 p.m., the Tyler Rust Band will take the stage.

Saturday, Aug. 9 has a Buyer’s BBQ at 11 a.m. along with a Shenaniguns showing at the same time. The Shenaniguns will also perform at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. Kid’s Tractor Pulls will be at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. The Junior Livestock Sale will take place at the indoor arena at 1 p.m. The Demolition Derby starts at 7 p.m. and the Garfield County Fair & Rodeo will end with a 9 p.m. performance by Stone Kitchen. Sunday, Aug. 10 is the day to pick up submissions to the Open Exhibit.

For more information on activities and events, visit garfieldcountyfair.com/ . All events will take place at the Garfield County Fairgrounds at 1001 Railroad Avenue in Rifle.