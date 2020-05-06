Schilling, Schalit reelected to Carbondale Fire District Board

Gene Schilling



Incumbents Gene Schilling and Sydney Schalit came out on top in the three-way race for two seats on the Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors, in voting that concluded Tuesday.

According to the unofficial results of the election released Tuesday night, a total of 2,115 ballots were returned.

Schilling, a longtime member of the fire district board and the soon-to-retire Carbondale police chief, was the top vote-getter with 1,589, according to tallies that still need to be certified by election officials.

Schalit had 1,098 votes in the election, and challenger Joe Enzer had 863 votes. Terms on the fire district board are for three years.