School Board meeting Spanish participation 101 session Wednesday evening

The Roaring Fork Schools are hosting a Spanish-language “Board meeting participation” training at 5 p.m. Wednesday on Zoom (https://zoom.us/j/98038467949).

Leading the meeting will be School Board President Jen Rupert, District Senior Project Manager Angie Davlyn, Community Organizer Adrienne Aguirre Deshaies from Together Colorado, and Denver Public Schools’ parent leader Rosario Mendoza.

“Presenters will discuss the importance of family participation in district leadership opportunities by participating in board meetings, engaging with the Family Advisory Council, and more,” according to a press release. “They will also address the logistics of how to participate in a virtual environment.”

Attendees will also be able to ask questions of the presenters.

After a 45-minute training, Superintendent Rob Stein is scheduled to join the meeting to provide district updates and respond to questions. English interpretation will be available.

For more information, contact school-community organizer Brianda Cervantes at bcervantes@rfschools.com.

Las Escuelas Roaring Fork’ ofrecen entrenamiento relacionado con reuniones de la Junta Educativa para los participantes de habla hispana

Las Escuelas Roaring Fork serán anfitrionas de un entrenamiento sobre la participación en reuniones de la Junta Educativa en español, el miércoles 7 de octubre a las 5pm a través de Zoom (https://zoom.us/j/98038467949).

Las familias tendrán la oportunidad de escuchar a la Presidenta de la Junta Educativa Jen Rupert, a la Directora de Proyectos Angie Davlyn, a la Organizadora Comunitaria Adrienne Aguirre Deshaies de Together Colorado, y a la Líder de Padres de las Escuelas Públicas de Denver, Rosario Mendoza.

Los presentadores hablarán de la importancia de que las familias participen en las oportunidades de liderazgo del distrito mediante la participación en las reuniones de la Junta, la participación en el Consejo Asesor Familiar y mucho más. También abordarán la manera de participar en un entorno virtual. Los asistentes podrán hacer preguntas a los presentadores.

Después de los 45 minutos de entrenamiento, el Superintendente Rob Stein se unirá a la reunión para proporcionar actualizaciones del distrito y responder preguntas. Habrá interpretación en inglés. Para más información, comuníquese con la organizadora de escuela-comunidad Brianda Cervantes en bcervantes@rfschools.com.