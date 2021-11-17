School District: “No truth” to rumor of weapon on campus at Glenwood Springs Middle School





The Roaring Fork School District found no credible threat following a report of a weapon on campus Wednesday.

“We are confident there was no truth to the rumor,” Roaring Fork School District Public Information Officer Kelsy Been said in a statement.

The statement said school leadership was made aware of the rumor and followed protocols that included consulting law enforcement in a “thorough investigation.”

Been’s statement reinforced that the district wants students to speak up if they see something suspicious.

“We always want our students to communicate about potential threats to school safety,” the statement said.