School district, teachers association to host school board candidates forum Oct. 23

A forum inviting the candidates for the Roaring Fork District Board of Education is scheduled prior to the regular school board meeting in Carbondale on Oct. 23.

The school district and Roaring Fork Community Education Association are co-hosting the forum, from 5:30-7 p.m. at Bridges High School, 444 Weant Blvd. in Carbondale.

The forum will be moderated by Cristal Logan from the Aspen Institute. The school board meeting will immediately follow at 7 p.m.

The following candidates have confirmed that they will participate in the forum:

Natalie Torres (District B)

Maureen Stepp (District C)

Amy Connerton (District D)

Shane Larson (District D)

Jasmin Ramirez (District D)

Two write-in candidates, Matthew Cova (District B) and Molly Peterson (District C), have said they will not participate in the forum, according to the organizers.

The format is to include time for candidates to share information about themselves. There will also be questions about candidates’ experience with collaborative problem-solving and working with groups and on topics related to public education and district priorities, according to a press release.

The public can also suggest questions to be posed to candidates through a form available in English and Spanish.

The forum will also be live-streamed at https://www.facebook.com/RoaringForkSchoolDistrict/.