School supply drive supports Rifle’s only bilingual preschool

A local back-to-school drive is helping ensure every student at Peter Pan y Sus Amigos Preschool in Rifle starts the year with the supplies they need — and a little extra support.

The drive, organized by Cheryl & Co. Real Estate in partnership with parents and staff, benefits the city’s only licensed bilingual preschool, which serves students from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is among the most affordable childcare options in the area.

“We’re trying to support the school and its families because the program doesn’t receive government funding for supplies,” organizer Luisa McFadden said. “There have been times when students show up without lunch or the necessary materials, and the teacher ends up covering those expenses out of pocket.”

In addition to collecting classroom essentials like paper, markers, tissues and glue, the drive also seeks donations for a scholarship fund to help families with tuition costs. Many students attend the school through financial assistance or the Colorado Child Care Assistance Program (CCCAP).

McFadden said the school’s founder is also working to expand services by adding an infant program within the same building.

“He’s operating at full capacity, but it’s still difficult to stay afloat because so many families struggle to afford care,” she said. “This is about helping the school grow and continue serving the community.”

Donations are being accepted through Sept. 30 at two locations: Cheryl & Co. Real Estate, 120 W. Fifth St., and Peter Pan y Sus Amigos Preschool, 100 W. 16th St., both in Rifle. Items can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. McFadden said high-volume donors may be eligible for a tax deduction.