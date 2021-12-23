School’s out for winter: What Two Rivers students are excited about and hoping for under the tree

The winter break stands alone in the education experience.

Unlike summer break, the mid-school-year time off gives students time to take a breather, go skiing, take a vacation, get some presents and get back to work in their current grade level.

The Post Independent asked a quartet of Two Rivers Community School fifth graders what they were looking for and, since all four celebrate Christmas, what they were hopping showed up under the tree.

Daisy Nunez

What are you excited for? Spending time with my family. We might go to Mexico. It’s my favorite, I get to see my grandparents and I get to go to the beach and my dad always has to buy me a poofy dress because I make him. What’s on your Christmas wish list? A camera.

Hadley Whittaker

What are you excited for? Snowboarding at Snowmass and Christmas. What’s on your Christmas wishlist? Another dog.

Darlene Marquez

What are you excited for? I’m excited to spend time with my family and some friends. My cousins might be coming, we usually just hang out and talk about school. What’s on your Christmas wishlist? A computer.

Elijah Mattson

What are you excited for? What I’m probably going to do for Christmas is ski at Snowmass, Sunlight or Aspen and I’m going to probably play video games with my cousin. My cousins might be coming to my house, also my uncle. What’s on your Christmas wishlist? It’s a lot of money, but I want a new graphics card and memory card for my PC.

