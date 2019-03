After a long battle with cancer, Scott returned to his heavenly home. He was the son of Albert Leiseth and Betty Terrell (both deceased) and is survived by his stepmother, Vera Leiseth, his sisters, Kris and Kary, and his many nieces and nephews. Physically a giant at 6’10”, but gentle in heart, he will be missed by all. A memorial service will be held at St. Peters Episcopal in Basalt March 16 at 1:00.