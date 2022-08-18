Search continues for missing Battlement Mesa man

Battlement Mesa man Filmer Lopez smiles.

Submitted/Maria Loya

The search continues for a Battlement Mesa man first reported missing on Monday.

Filmer N. Lopez, 69, was reported as last seen at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kum & Go at the intersection of South Battlement Mesa Parkway and Stone Quarry Road. He is 5 foot, 3 inches, 140 pounds and is of Hispanic descent. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

Lopez also has a large scar on the front of his neck.

Battlement Mesa man Filmer N. Lopez using a walker.

Submitted/Maria Loya

Lopez is a diabetic, has dementia and has trouble walking on his own, according to a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office missing person report. He uses a walker.

Maria Loya, Lopez’s sister, said her brother typically walks with his head down.

Loya said they are both originally from Boulder and that Filmer could mistakenly be heading there.

Filmer is known to like fishing and ponds, as well as casinos.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Filmer Lopez can call the Garfield County Dispatch Center at 970-625-8095 or call 911.