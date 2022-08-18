Search continues for missing Battlement Mesa man
The search continues for a Battlement Mesa man first reported missing on Monday.
Filmer N. Lopez, 69, was reported as last seen at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kum & Go at the intersection of South Battlement Mesa Parkway and Stone Quarry Road. He is 5 foot, 3 inches, 140 pounds and is of Hispanic descent. He has brown eyes and gray hair.
Lopez also has a large scar on the front of his neck.
Lopez is a diabetic, has dementia and has trouble walking on his own, according to a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office missing person report. He uses a walker.
Maria Loya, Lopez’s sister, said her brother typically walks with his head down.
Loya said they are both originally from Boulder and that Filmer could mistakenly be heading there.
Filmer is known to like fishing and ponds, as well as casinos.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Filmer Lopez can call the Garfield County Dispatch Center at 970-625-8095 or call 911.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User