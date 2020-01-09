Search for missing man underway in Edwards

Screenshot from Facebook

John Smith

A search is underway for a missing local man who was last seen at the Loaf ‘N Jug in Eagle at 12:48 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the last person he spoke with, John Smith went out scouting for mountain lion tracks in the Eagle area. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office tracked the last ping from his phone, which was in the Cordillera area of Edwards. Smith is driving a silver four-door Toyota Tacoma with a camper shell with Colorado plate number BNT-142.

The Vail Mountain Rescue Group and the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone who is interested in assisting with search efforts for Smith to please contact the Vail Mountain Rescue Group at 970-926-6770 to check-in or to visit the Vail Mountain Rescue building located at 1055 Edwards Village Blvd, Edwards, CO 81632.