Searchers find Vail Valley deputy missing truck, crews are being recalled

Ross WIlmore and the Northwest Colorado Incident Management Team is helping organize and coordinate the search.

GYPSUM — Almost four days after he went missing, searchers found a missing Gypsum man’s truck Friday morning.

Tayler Esslinger, 26, an Eagle County Sheriff’s Deputy and volunteer fire fighter in Gypsum, was last heard from around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

More than 75 volunteers joined the search Friday morning, locating Esslinger’s black Dodge Ram pickup around 10:45 a.m. Friday, confirmed Jessie Porter, public information officer with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office. A few minutes after the truck was located, Gypsum Fire Chief Justin Kirkland summoned his crew to a private room in the firehouse.

All search teams have been recalled from their field efforts after Esslinger’s truck was found, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said.

When local law enforcement asked for help in their search for Esslinger, volunteers came by the dozen, some from as far away as Castle Rock. They went out into the backcountry in four-wheel drive vehicles, ATVs, dirt bikes, on horseback and on foot. Fifteen-year-old Logan Trujillo rode his KTM 250 dirt bike. One of his Eagle Valley High School teachers fussed over him a little, making sure he was carrying plenty of water.

HAATS helicopters took to the air, as did spotter planes geared up with all kinds of search equipment. The Salvation Army’s mobile kitchen rolled in to make sure the searchers had the fuel they needed.

“The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office cannot thank our community enough for the enormous outpouring of support during this difficult time. Numerous volunteers joined us in searching for Tayler by donating their personal time and vehicles to assist in the days following Tayler’s disappearance,” she Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

Local born and raised

Esslinger was born and raised in Eagle County and graduated Eagle Valley High School, just a few yards down the hill from the Gypsum firehouse where the searchers were gathered and briefed Friday morning. Many know Esslinger. Some don’t. They just know he’s out there, possibly hurt, possibly worse.

Esslinger, 26, is an Eagle County Sheriff’s deputy and volunteer firefighter. He was last seen early Tuesday morning driving a 2011 black Dodge pickup with firefighter license plates with the number 719YBC.

Phone pinged 4 a.m. Tuesday

For this search, Doug Cupp was the operations section chief. The rest of the time he’s fire chief for the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District.

“We wouldn’t be able to do this without all these volunteers,” Cupp said. “It’s great to see the community rise to this.”

Searchers were assigned to areas they know. Hunters and outfitters offered information and wisdom about the area where Esslinger was last known to be.

Esslinger’s phone pinged at 4 a.m. Tuesday in a remote area of western Eagle County, so that’s where the search started. It’ll be systematic and organized, said Ross Wilmore with the Northwest Colorado Incident Management Team.

The search started early Tuesday with family and friends. Almost immediately volunteers began pitching in prior to Friday’s overwhelming response.

Search and research

During their Friday morning briefing, Cupp urged safety first for the searchers, and also reminded them to get out of their vehicles and put their boots on the ground.

It was dark when Esslinger disappeared, so it’s possible he simply ran off the road and is stuck somewhere not easily seen.

“In areas where you cannot see over the edge, get out and look,” Cupp told the searchers. “We’re not looking for just a truck at a trailhead.”



