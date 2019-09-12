Second child sex trafficker takes plea deal

Damara Hester



Damara Hester, 26, one of two people accused of running a child prostitution ring in a Glenwood Springs hotel in 2017, accepted a plea deal Thursday.

Hester pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class 4 felony, as part of the deal, according to court documents.

Hester’s former codefendant, Dasjuan Goode, 31, pleaded guilty to one charge in the case in August, and is scheduled for sentencing Oct. 2.

Most court documents are under a suppression order because both victims in the case are minors.

Hester was initially charged with 10 felonies, including multiple counts of trafficking a minor for sex, procurement of a child for prostitution, keeping a place of child prostitution, and soliciting child prostitution.

Under Colorado’s sentencing guidelines, Hester faces between 2 and 6 years prison sentence with three years parole, and a potential fine between $2,000 and $500,000.

Hester’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 21.

Hester was released earlier this year on bond. Her public defender, Elise Myer, said Hester was concerned about the care of the child she had with Goode. Goode is in the Department of Corrections charges on unrelated charges from Adams and Arapahoe counties.

An indictment handed down from a grand jury in October 2018 alleged that Goode and Hester operated a prostitution ring out of the Plaza Inn, now under new ownership, and sold two juveniles for sex there between July 12 and July 27, 2017.

The indictment also charged former Vail IT employee Ronald Braden, 54, with purchasing sex with at least one of the minors. Braden’s jury trial is scheduled for January 2020.

In previous court appearances, Myer indicated that Goode coerced and manipulated Hester into setting up the prostitution ring, and engaging in a relationship.

tphippen@postindependent.com