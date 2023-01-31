Second in Veterans Writing Workshop series set for Wednesday

500 American Flags were placed next to the graves of veterans at Rosebud Cemetery the Friday before Memorial Day 2020.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Following its inaugural event last month, the Western Slope Veterans Coalition is offering a second Writers Workshop on Wednesday for veterans and their families.

The workshop takes place from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at the Western Slope Veterans Coalition Resource Center, 801 Colorado Ave., Glenwood Springs.

The workshops, led by experienced authors and journalists provide an encouraging and creative space for vets and their families to share written work of any kind, including memoir, poetry, fiction, essays and non-fiction, according to a news release from the Veterans Coalition. Writers can present their works and receive helpful input from other vets and writing professionals.

Longtime local journalist for the Dallas Morning News and The Glenwood Post Bernie Grauer is the moderator.

“The first workshop drew a solid attendance with spirited discussion about a member’s written account of a roadside ambush in Vietnam,” Grauer said. “More veterans have now come forward to bring in their own short works for discussion at the next workshop. It’s this kind of participation that makes my job of facilitating so much easier.”

The workshops are part of the Western Slope Veterans Coalition’s continued community outreach for Veteran’s and their families from the Western Slope, the release states.

The next two workshops are scheduled for Feb. 15 and March 1, with future dates to be announced. Vets are invited to bring a sample of their work up to five pages long to read at the meetings. There is no charge to attend.

For more information, visit westernslopeveterans.org , or call 970 233-8735.