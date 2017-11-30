See ‘A River’s Reckoning’ at local organization’s event

The Colorado River is essential for the region it feeds, and the river's role is examined in the new film "A River's Reckoning." Filmmakers Russ Schnitzer and Josh Duplechian explore a raching family's relationship with the upper Colorado.

See a screening of the film, a 2018 Wild and Scenic Film Festival selection, during the Ferdinand Hayden chapter of Trout Unlimited's annual meeting. The event is Wednesday from 6-8:30 p.m. at White House Pizza in Carbondale. Schnitzer will also be on hand to discuss his recent fishing trip to the Red Sea in Sudan, complete with photos. The public is invited to the gathering, which also serves as the chapter's annual meeting. The chapter will provide food and sodas. Learn more at ferdinandhaydentu.org.