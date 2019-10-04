See smoke? It’s likely from the Mamm Creek fire

Smoke billows from the Middle Mamm Creek fire earlier this summer. The U.S. Forest Service is using a managed system to monitor the fire burning about 10 miles south of Rifle.

Kyle Mills / Rifle Citizen Telegram

Windy weather Friday and continued dry conditions have caused the Middle Mamm Fire burning in a remote area 10 miles south of Rifle to grow rapidly.

As a result, much of the forest lands in the vicinity have been closed, and the main county road leading into the area is also restricted to local residents only.

No structures are currently threatened, but a fire engine is positioned at the end of CR 319 (West Mamm) for potential structure protection.

The Garfield County Sheriff will be closing CR 319 (West Mamm) at the intersection of 322 (Shafer Road); only residents and emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass.

The fire first started in late July and was caused by lightning. After burning slowly for the past two months, it grew from about 322 acres Friday afternoon to more than 940 acres by late evening, according to a late Friday press release from the Forest Service.

The fire has been managed by the U.S. Forest Service to improve forest health and wildlife habitat by clearing fire fuels in the area. But efforts to contain the fire have been stepped up with the recent unfavorable conditions.

“For several weeks, crews have been building and reinforcing contingency line, conducting firing operations and using helicopters to drop water on spot fires and prevent the fire from advancing toward private property,” the Forest Service said in a late Friday press release.

The Middle Mamm Fire as seen from the Highlands East neighborhood in Rifle Friday afternoon.

Facebook photo courtesy Joshua Hamel

Gusting winds prevented air resources from placing retardant and assisting with bucket drops on Friday, but additional crews and air resources have been arriving throughout the week. Another crew and more air resources are expected this weekend.

“Recent dry, windy weather has cured fuels and increased active fire behavior and potential for growth on the Middle Mamm Fire,” according to an earlier release on Friday.

On Saturday, winds are expected to subside.

“Air resources will place retardant along the northwest ridgeline to slow the fire’s progression and allow crews on the ground more time to construct and reinforce containment line,” according to the release.

A temporary emergency area closure in the vicinity of the fire has been ordered by the Rifle Ranger District of the White River National Forest and the Grand Valley Ranger District of the adjacent Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison national forests, in both Mesa and Garfield counties have issued

The closure area includes several miles of Forest Service Trail (FST) 2160, from the West Mamm drainage to the intersection of the Battlements Trail (FST 2160) and Forest Service Road 271 straddling the national forest boundaries.

The closure area on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison side also includes approximately 2 miles of the Battlement Trail (FST 527), which is now closed between the intersection with the Brush Creek Trail (FST 529) and East Brush Creek Trail (FST 504).

This closure is to remain in effect until Dec. 31, or until it is rescinded, according to the release.