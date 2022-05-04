Seed-bombs away: Revegetation effort scheduled at Rifle Gap State Park aims to thwart noxious weeds

Lindsay DeFrates plants vegetation at Lazy Glen at Snowmass on June 28, 2021.

Seed bombing is a good way to vegetate otherwise dormant landscapes, a Roaring Fork Outdoors Volunteers official said.

“Where they settle, they have the nutrients and the materials in the bomb itself to then, hopefully, successfully grow,” said Roaring Fork Outdoors Volunteers Director of Communications and Partnerships Jacob Baker. “It’s a way to both increase the likelihood of success of the seeds and, frankly, make the project a little bit of fun.”

So, what’s the project?

On May 14, the Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers will join Colorado Parks and Wildlife in an effort to reseed areas at Rifle Gap State Park. From 9 a.m.-3 p.m., the public is invited to spend a day learning about pollinators and restoration before introducing native grasses and flowers at West and East Rifle creek inlets.

Volunteers are being asked to meet at the Rifle Gap State Park Visitors’ Center, 5775 CR 325, Rifle.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife representative Mike Evans said the event includes planting 6 pounds of seed mix. The upland and riparian mixes include Rocky Mountain Wildflowers.

“A half pound should do 1 acre,” Evans said. “I bought enough seeds for 200 people.”

The seed bombs are meant to ward off noxious weeds like kochia, Rifle Gap State Park Manager Brian Palcer said. The noxious weed that affects all of Colorado can become chemically resistant and form into tumbleweed.

“If we can knock the kochia down, the native grasses can grow taller than the kochia and keep it stunted,” Palcer said. “We’re hoping to have reproducing, self-sustaining native grasses and wildflowers.”

Palcer said reintroducing vegetation in the area can also attract more pollinators such as bees.

Ted Behar helps in trail mulching efforts at the Silt River Preserve on Sept. 10, 2021.

Baker said the project is going to be physically accessible to everyone, including individuals with disabilities.

“It’s family friendly and good for ages 4-plus,” he said. “And it’s really meaningful for the environment.”

To register, visit https://www.rfov.org/calendar/rifle-gap . So far, 25 people have signed up.

The upcoming event also offers an opportunity for people to acquaint themselves with all the recreational opportunities available at Rifle Gap State Park.

“I think that there is still a stereotype of the sort of person that can get engaged in the outdoors,” Baker said. “We’re working really hard to ensure that all ages, abilities and backgrounds can make an impact in their community.”

