Glenwood’s Selah Schneiter appears on TODAY Show after historic climb
One week after completing a historic climb of El Capitan to become the youngest documented climber ever to scale the popular 3,000-foot vertical rock formation at Yosemite National Park, 10-year-old Glenwood Springs native Selah Schneiter continues to make the rounds in the news.
Wednesday morning Schneiter and her parents, Mike and Joy, appeared on the TODAY Show, discussing the historic feat.
