Selfies: Bringing joy and smiles every year as Santa’s helper

Buck Williams has been in the Santa business for three-and-a-half decades. But the years don't matter when it comes to the joy and fun of seeing a child's face light up when he walks through the door wearing that unmistakable, bright red suit. For Williams the joy started when he was a young boy and a man in a Santa suit knocked on his window at home.

"I never forgot it," Williams said.

Williams travels to the homes of friends and families and surprises the little ones with an experience much different than simply seeing Santa at the mall.

"When he comes to their house, that seems to be more intense and fun. It's just a ball," Williams said.

Williams currently plays the role of Santa at the Glenwood Adventure Park's annual Winter on the Mountain, where the kids can visit with Santa during special weekend appearances.

"It's just so much fun seeing the kids," Williams said. " Every once in a while each year you get a few that are just magical."

All photos and video by PI staff photographer Chelsea Self. cself@postindependent.com.