Selfies: Glenwood Springs Middle School students take part in Better World Day

Glenwood Springs Middle School hosted a community service day in support of EL Education's Better World Day on Friday, May 4. Students spent the entire day working in and out of the school on different community based projects. They took part in activities ranging from cleaning up the community parks to sewing and filling bags for local preschoolers. Participating in Better World Day with other EL Education schools throughout the nation is one of the ways GSMS has focused on community engagement as a new EL school this year.

"We want to be kind and compassionate in the crew; super involved in the community; and have our learning be engaging and relevant and public," said GSMS Principal Joel Hathaway.

All photos and video by PI staff photographer Chelsea Self. cself@postindependent.com