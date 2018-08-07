SELFIES: Goats, yoga and a ranch with big dreams

Angie and Melanie Crooks opened their hearts and their home last week to kick off their first ever Goat Yoga event for the community. Dozens of people turned out for the free event Aug. 2 at the Crooked Ranch located north of Silt.

Angie, who works at the Youth Recover Center at Valley View Hospital, has high hopes for the ranch, which was only just purchased by the couple last winter. They hope to bring animal therapy and healing and other activities to those in crisis.

The Crooks would also like to see their ranch become a place that brings the community together, especially aiming to attract those in Silt, New Castle and Rifle since activities can be limited.

The ranch started with one goat named Bubba. His photo was posted in an online ad that simply stated "for butcher." Not long after, Bubba was riding in the back seat of the Crooks' truck and they were well on their way to a new beginning.

The ranch now consists of five rescue goats, two diabetic miniature donkeys, four bunnies, a couple of cats and three dogs. Soon, the herd will grow, as another handful of goats will be joining the ranch in the near future.

For more information on the ranch, visit crookedranch.com.

All photos by PI Staff Photographer Chelsea Self. cself@postindependent.com.