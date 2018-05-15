 Selfies: Local fire crews train to battle natural gas flames | PostIndependent.com

Black Hills Energy conducted a natural gas safety training for firefighters and other emergency responders from Glenwood Springs and the surrounding areas last Thursday evening. An estimated 50 crew members from Glenwood Springs to Aspen took part in the fire demonstration.

The training allowed firefighters to practice how to safely and effectively contain and extinguish natural gas fires, including simulated pipeline punctures and a controlled fire enveloping an automobile to represent a vehicle striking an above-ground natural gas fixture.

"The best way to learn the traits of natural gas and gain experience in fighting a natural gas fire is during a training exercise like this," said Black Hills Community Relations Manager Carly West.

Black Hills conducts two trainings in each of the six states where it operates. The trainings in Colorado this year were both on the Western Slope and took place in Glenwood Springs and Montrose.

Training locations are prioritized by where recent trainings have been and where there is a need for future trainings. Organizers also evaluate whether a region has a location with sufficient space and natural gas pressure that can be utilized to host the exercises.

Local firefighters listen in during a debriefing before the start of a natural gas fire simulation training put on by Black Hills near the Glenwood Springs Airport.
A local firefighter practices using the Purple K fire extinguisher during a natural gas "pit fire" scenario which was meant to resemble a broken line caused by digging.
Black Hills Safety Professaional Arlen Thompson shows a local firefighter how to use the Purple K natural gas fire extinguisher during a simulation resembling that of an impingement fire.
A band of firefighters work together to contain a natural gas fire during a simulation training near the Glenwood Springs Airport.
A fire trainee looks on as a group of firefighters take part in a natural gas fire simulation training near the Glenwood Springs Airport.
Black Hills Safety Professional Arlen Thompson leads a group of area firefighters through a natural gas fire simulation training which took place near the Glenwood Springs Airport.
Black Hills Safety Specialist Arlen Thompson leads a group of area firefighters through a natural gas fire containment simulation.
Firefighters learn how to contain a natural gas fire in the fifth scenario which resembled what would happen if a car ran over natural gas equipment.

Purple K is a specialized dry chemical agent for fighting Class B fires, involving flammable liquids and gasses, and Class C fires that involve energized electrical equipment. The agent is used by both Black Hills and local fire agencies to exclude oxygen from the fire.

When arriving on scene crews have to make the decision to either extinguish or contain a natural gas fire. If the fire is not a danger to life or property, the goal is to contain it until the gas flow can by stopped, rather than extinguish. As long as the fire is lit, the gas is being burned rather than escaping with the potential to ignite another point.

"We work closely with emergency responders in our communities," West said. "This training is another way we encourage and develop the close ties and teamwork it takes to successfully manage a natural gas incident."

All photos and video by PI staff photographer Chelsea Self.