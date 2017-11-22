 Selfies: Prepping for the feast and day of giving | PostIndependent.com

Volunteers and members of the Eagles Club have started the weeklong prep work for the annual community Thanksgiving dinner. This year the dinner will include 42 turkeys, 150 pounds of potatoes, 50 pounds of gravy, 80 pounds of dressing, 40 pounds of homemade cranberry sauce, 75 pounds of green beans and sweet potatoes, 60 dozen dinner rolls and 60 variety pies. Any food that does not get eaten will go to Extended Table or Feed My Sheep.

"I could not do this without the volunteers," said Dawn Otto-Hayes. "This is very much a group effort. I get a great group of volunteers every year ranging in ages from 12 to late 50s."

Jeri Durnan cuts up apples during part of the prep work on Tuesday morning.
Volunteer Craig Pickett works on cutting up onions on Tuesday morning.
Prep work will take place everyday until Thursday.
Volunteer Hal Horalsoa peels endless piles of potatoes on Tuesday morning to prep for the community Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday.
12-year-old volunteer Teron Haines fills cups with cranberry sauce to prep for the big Eagles Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday.
Volunteers Catie Haines (left) and Jeri Durnan work on cutting up celery and apples on Tuesday morning.
Volunteer Robin King slices and dices onions to help prep for the Eagles community Thanksgiving dinner taking place Thursday.
Dawn Otto-Hayes checks the temperature on one of the 42 turkeys that will be served on Thursday.
The Eagles community Thanksgiving dinner will include 150 pounds of potatoes.

The feast begins at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Eagles Club, which is located downtown at 312 Seventh St. For more information or to make to-go orders call 970-945-5506.

All photos and video by PI staff photographer Chelsea Self.

