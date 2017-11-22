Selfies: Prepping for the feast and day of giving

Volunteers and members of the Eagles Club have started the weeklong prep work for the annual community Thanksgiving dinner. This year the dinner will include 42 turkeys, 150 pounds of potatoes, 50 pounds of gravy, 80 pounds of dressing, 40 pounds of homemade cranberry sauce, 75 pounds of green beans and sweet potatoes, 60 dozen dinner rolls and 60 variety pies. Any food that does not get eaten will go to Extended Table or Feed My Sheep.

"I could not do this without the volunteers," said Dawn Otto-Hayes. "This is very much a group effort. I get a great group of volunteers every year ranging in ages from 12 to late 50s."

The feast begins at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Eagles Club, which is located downtown at 312 Seventh St. For more information or to make to-go orders call 970-945-5506.

All photos and video by PI staff photographer Chelsea Self.