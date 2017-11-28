Selfies: Watching Glenwood Springs go by from one corner bench or another

Fil Gonzales is a regular face many people see on their walk around downtown Glenwood. Whether on the corner of Seventh and Cooper or Eighth and Grand, Gonzales is often sitting back, taking it all in.

Since moving here with his wife in 1961 and taking up residence on Bennett Avenue, Gonzales has seen the Glenwood Springs steadily change.

"You just don't see the same people anymore," he said.

Gonzales can tell story after story after story, whether about the years he spent working in the coal mines, beginning at age 16, or his time serving in the United States Army in Europe after being drafted during World War II.

But why does he like to sit downtown? Simple. It's better than looking out from the window at home. Gonzales sees hundreds of people come and go on a daily basis. He watched the construction of the much-needed new Grand Avenue bridge and the opening party that took place Nov. 6.

"I've never seen so many people in one place," he said.

Whether it's people watching or just soaking in the sun on a Colorado bluebird day, Gonzales prefers to be out and about. And who can blame him?

