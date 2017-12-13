Selfies: Yampah students create Havoc on four wheels

A group of Yampah Mountain High School students has recently started a custom skateboard business called Havoc with the help of instructors Mike Lowe and Jono Moreau. But why skateboards? Yampah sophomores Kaleb Baker-Tinoco and Evan Gault are both longtime skateboarders and see the sport as more than just an after-school hobby.

"Whenever I feel off track I go skateboarding. It's something that allows me to really be who I am," Gault said.

Baker-Tinoco and Gault agreed that going to the skate park on a daily basis has led to great friendships.

"Me and Evan started hanging out by skateboarding; even before school we would be at the park," Baker-Tinoco said. "It's just something to go to and gets your mind off things. It's just fun."