Selfies: Yampah students create Havoc on four wheels

A group of Yampah Mountain High School students has recently started a custom skateboard business called Havoc with the help of instructors Mike Lowe and Jono Moreau. But why skateboards? Yampah sophomores Kaleb Baker-Tinoco and Evan Gault are both longtime skateboarders and see the sport as more than just an after-school hobby.

"Whenever I feel off track I go skateboarding. It's something that allows me to really be who I am," Gault said.

Baker-Tinoco and Gault agreed that going to the skate park on a daily basis has led to great friendships.

"Me and Evan started hanging out by skateboarding; even before school we would be at the park," Baker-Tinoco said. "It's just something to go to and gets your mind off things. It's just fun."

Evan Gault grinds the rail at the skate park at Two Rivers Park.
Kaleb Baker-Tinoco rides around at the skate park at Two Rivers Park on a chilly Tuesday morning.
Yampah Mountain High School sophomores Evan Gault and Kaleb Baker-Tinoco hang out and ride together at the Two Rivers Park skate park.
Evan Gault works on some tricks at the Two Rivers Park skate park on a chilly December morning.
Kaleb Baker-Tinoco rides around at the skate park at Two Rivers Park on a chilly December morning.
Yampah Moutain High School sophomore Kaleb Baker-Tinoco works on putting together a new board at the school.
Yampah Mountain High School sophomore Kaitlyn Harris writes Havoc on one of the new boards at the school.
Yampah Mountain High School sophomore Kaleb Baker-Tinoco works on putting together a new board at the school.

 

