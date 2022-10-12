Semi driver air-lifted to Front Range following Wednesday morning wreck near Glenwood Springs that closed I-70

A semi-tractor trailer wrecked and caught fire on Interstate 70 near the No Name tunnels just before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. The driver was critically injured and ultimately air-lifted to a Front Range hospital.

Sean Jeung/Courtesy photo

The driver of a semi-tractor trailer whose cab caught on fire after he wrecked his rig on Interstate 70 just east of Glenwood Springs Wednesday morning has been air-lifted to a Front Range hospital with critical injuries, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The 22-year-old male driver from Pennsylvania was the only occupant of the vehicle, and no other vehicles were involved. He was initially taken to Valley View Hospital and was then air-lifted to a Front Range hospital due to the serious nature of his injuries, CSP Trooper and PIO Josh Lewis said.

The wreck happened two miles east of the main Glenwood Springs exit in the westbound lanes near the No Name tunnels just before 6 a.m. Wednesday, when the driver veered into the median and got hung up on the concrete barriers. The cab then caught fire, briefly trapping the driver before he could get out, Lewis said.

The crash resulted in the closure of I-70 in both directions through Glenwood Canyon. Eastbound I-70 reopened at 8:07 a.m. and the westbound lanes were reopened at 8:35 a.m., Lewis said.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.