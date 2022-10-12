Semi driver air-lifted to Front Range following Wednesday morning wreck near Glenwood Springs that closed I-70
The driver of a semi-tractor trailer whose cab caught on fire after he wrecked his rig on Interstate 70 just east of Glenwood Springs Wednesday morning has been air-lifted to a Front Range hospital with critical injuries, the Colorado State Patrol said.
The 22-year-old male driver from Pennsylvania was the only occupant of the vehicle, and no other vehicles were involved. He was initially taken to Valley View Hospital and was then air-lifted to a Front Range hospital due to the serious nature of his injuries, CSP Trooper and PIO Josh Lewis said.
The wreck happened two miles east of the main Glenwood Springs exit in the westbound lanes near the No Name tunnels just before 6 a.m. Wednesday, when the driver veered into the median and got hung up on the concrete barriers. The cab then caught fire, briefly trapping the driver before he could get out, Lewis said.
The crash resulted in the closure of I-70 in both directions through Glenwood Canyon. Eastbound I-70 reopened at 8:07 a.m. and the westbound lanes were reopened at 8:35 a.m., Lewis said.
No other details about the incident were immediately available.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.