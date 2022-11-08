Senate District 8: Dylan Roberts leads Matt Solomon by nearly 7,500 votes

Colorado state Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, speaks on Feb. 1, 2019, at a town hall meeting in Frisco about the high cost of health care in Colorado mountain communities.

Daily file photo

After a long campaign that saw six debates and a seemingly endless stream of mailers, Dylan Roberts leads Matt Solomon by nearly 7,500 votes for the Colorado State Senate District 8 seat as of 9:04 p.m. Tuesday.

Roberts had 30,678 votes to Solomon’s 23,631 votes in the race.

Roberts, at 9:30 p.m., said he wanted to wait until every vote was counted before celebrating a victory but said he was pleased with the results he saw.

“It was a long, campaign, many miles on the road and meeting lots of people,” he said.

Senate District 8 is currently represented by Bob Rankin, a Republican from Carbondale, but the newly redrawn Colorado Senate District Map puts Rankin’s hometown of Carbondale in Senate District 5. Eagle County, where Roberts lives, and Routt County, where he grew up, will both be in Senate District 8 when the new map takes effect following Tuesday’s election. Rankin will move to Senate District 5.

Roberts has served two terms in the state legislature as the representative for House District 26, but the race marks his first general election campaign in four years as he went unchallenged in 2020.

He said in getting to know the voters of Senate District 8, he will look at his time in the state Senate, if the results hold in his favor, as a fresh start.

“Senate District 8 is very different from House District 26,” he said on Tuesday. “So, if I do end up serving in the Senate, I’ll have the legislative experience, but I’ll have to end up focusing on different issues and a broader portfolio of ideas.”

Solomon, a former member of the Eagle Town Council, was seeking his first term as an elected official in the state legislature.

Matt Solomon

Courtesy photo

Roberts was appointed to the state house in 2017 when Diane Mitch-Busch vacated her seat to focus on her campaign for Congress.

Roberts was then challenged for the seat in 2018 by Republican Nicki Mills, who he defeated handily. He went unchallenged in 2020.

In 2022, following a redrawing of the state Senate district lines to include Avon in Senate District 8, the 33-year-old announced an intention to run in that district, as he lives in Avon.

He said he was suited particularly well to understand the needs of the new district as he was born in the former Senate District 8, in Steamboat Springs, and now lives in the newly incorporated part of the district in Avon.

“The Senate is different than the House, there are smaller margins and it will force more bipartisanship,” Roberts said.