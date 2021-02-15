Seniors within Roaring Fork School District present with scholarships, awards for higher education plans

Six Roaring Fork School District students were recognized as a finalist or recipient for a scholarship, recent RFSD news releases state.

Paige Northrup, a senior at Glenwood Springs High School, won a scholarship from the Dr. Jay Seller Scholarship Program and the Educational Theatre Association Scholarship Matching Program for $2,000, the release stated. Northrup had an excerpt in the press release where she said the audition was virtual and not only qualified her for the scholarship, but also helped her receive 26 callbacks and multiple college offers through schools who attended the Colorado Annual Thespian Conventions.

“I submitted a senior audition for Colorado’s Annual Thespian Convention. It included a short monologue and an excerpt from a song in one video…I qualified for and won the Musical Theatre scholarship because I am a senior, an inducted Thespian and declared theatre major,” Northrup wrote.

Senior at Basalt High School, Tyler Sims was awarded the Chick Evans Scholarship for Caddies, the release stated. Sims won a full ride out of the nationwide pool of applicants and will utilize the scholarship to study business at CU Boulder.

Isabella (Izzy) Knaus is a senior at Roaring Fork High School and a finalist for the Boettcher Scholarship, according to the release. Winners of the award receive a full ride to any school in Colorado. Only 42 students out of the approximately 1,500 applicants will receive the scholarship and it is typically announced around March or April.

BHS senior Ximena Garcia is a semi-finalist for the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation College Scholarship Program. The winners of the award will be announced in April and Garcia is one of 496 semi-finalists out of the nationwide applicant pool of over 5,800 students. Garcia is one step closer to potentially being awarded $40,000 annually for her college expenses, the release stated.

Senior Luisa Quinones of GSHS is a finalist for the QuestBridge Scholarship, the release stated. If she is awarded the scholarship, she will receive funding for a full four years to any QuestBridge college partner.

The sixth student acknowledged was Ava Lee, a senior at RFHS, and she was selected as a finalist for the Daniels Scholarship. The award pays for a full ride to any school in the country and Lee competed with students within the four-state region of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Students across the district await news regarding other scholarships. Superintendent Rob Stein applauds these students and the many others who have received or are finalists for other kinds of scholarships not noted above.

“Having our students be selected for these prestigious scholarships reflects the hard work and support of the many staff members who help our students thrive,” Stein said.