 Services, weekend events and places open in Garfield County for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day | PostIndependent.com
Services, weekend events and places open in Garfield County for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

Six-year-old Amaya Juarez and two-year-old Kolton Kieck tell Santa what they want for Christmas at the 30th Annual Hotel Colorado Lighting Ceremony in 2019.
Chelsea Self/Post Independent

GLENWOOD SPRINGS

Christmas Eve at Mountain Life, 701 Midland Ave. — 4 p.m. 

Mountain View Church, 2195 County Rd. 154 — 6:30 p.m. Candlelight service (service will be live streamed, info at MVCGlenwood.org) 

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1630 Grand Ave. — 4 p.m. Family Focused Worship and 6 p.m. Candlelight service 

First United Methodist Church, 824 Cooper Ave. — 3:30 p.m. Pop Up Pageant

First Presbyterian Church, 1016 Cooper Ave. — 5 p.m. Child-Friendly Candlelight Service, 7 p.m. Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 546 S. Hyland Park Dr. — 4 p.m. Family Service and Christmas Pageant, 8:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Carol Sing and 9 p.m. Candlelight Service with Choir

St. Stephen Catholic Church, 1885 Blake Ave. — 4 p.m. Children’s Mass, 7 p.m. Spanish Christmas Eve and 10 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass

New Creation Church, 44761 U.S. Highway 6 — 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. music and communion, and 

4 p.m. nursery service

CARBONDALE

The Orchard, 110 Snowmass Dr. — 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. indoor services (info at TheOrchardLife.com), outdoor Live Nativity following each service

Carbondale Community United Methodist Church, 385 S. Second St. — 5:30 p.m. Candlelight (info at Facebook.com/CarbondaleCommunityUnitedMethodistChurch)

NEW CASTLE

New Hope Church, 880 Castle Valley Blvd. — 6:30 p.m. cookies and coffee, 7 p.m. service 

St. John’s Episcopal Church, First and Main St. — 5 p.m. Christmas Eve, Holy Eucharist

RIFLE

St. Mary Parish, 761 Birch Ave. — 5 p.m. English readings, 7:30 p.m. Spanish readings

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 652 E. Fifth St. — 7 p.m. candlelight service

United Methodist-Presbyterian, 200 E. Fourth St. — Christmas Eve services at 4:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Rocky Mountain Baptist Church, 4199 W. Centennial Parkway — Christmas Eve: 6 p.m. worship service

New Life Fellowship, 1575 Farmstead Parkway — 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Cookies, Cocoa, Carols and Candles on Christmas Eve at Graham Mesa Elementary school in Rifle.

Weekend A&E Roundup

Friday

Wine Tasting

Cooper Wine & Spirits, 732 Cooper Ave.

5-7 p.m.

FAC: Stone Kitchen Live Music

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Rd.

5-8 p.m.

Holiday Arts and Crafts Market

Glenwood Springs Arts Council Gallery, 233 Sixth St.

12-6 p.m.

Vaudeville Holiday Show

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Swim with Santa

Registration recommended.

Glenwood Springs Community Center, 100 Wulfsohn Rd.

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Deck the Walls Holiday Market

Carbondale Arts, 76 S. Fourth St.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Holiday Arts and Crafts Market

Glenwood Springs Arts Council Gallery,  233 6th St.

Noon-6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday

Saturday

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, park open

Restaurants open for Christmas Eve

Chili’s, 400 Meadows

11a.m.-8 p.m.

Hotel Colorado, 526 Pine St.

2-9 p.m.

Reservations required – 970-928-3785

Hugo’s, 1605 Grand Ave.

Brunch 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Dinner 5-9 p.m.

The Riviera Supper Club, 702 Grand Ave.

4:30-8 p.m.

Reservations required – 970-945-7692

Smoke Modern BBQ, 713 Grand Ave.

2-8 p.m.

Village Inn, 102 Sixth St.

6 a.m.-2 p.m.

Zheng Asian Bistro, 35 Market St. Unit C

11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Christmas Dinner

Hotel Colorado

526 Pine St.

12-5 p.m.

Call for Reservations 970-928-3785

Moonlight

115 Sixth St.

3-9 p.m.

Call for Reservations 970-230-9732

