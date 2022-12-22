Services, weekend events and places open in Garfield County for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
GLENWOOD SPRINGS
Christmas Eve at Mountain Life, 701 Midland Ave. — 4 p.m.
Mountain View Church, 2195 County Rd. 154 — 6:30 p.m. Candlelight service (service will be live streamed, info at MVCGlenwood.org)
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1630 Grand Ave. — 4 p.m. Family Focused Worship and 6 p.m. Candlelight service
First United Methodist Church, 824 Cooper Ave. — 3:30 p.m. Pop Up Pageant
First Presbyterian Church, 1016 Cooper Ave. — 5 p.m. Child-Friendly Candlelight Service, 7 p.m. Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 546 S. Hyland Park Dr. — 4 p.m. Family Service and Christmas Pageant, 8:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Carol Sing and 9 p.m. Candlelight Service with Choir
St. Stephen Catholic Church, 1885 Blake Ave. — 4 p.m. Children’s Mass, 7 p.m. Spanish Christmas Eve and 10 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass
New Creation Church, 44761 U.S. Highway 6 — 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. music and communion, and
4 p.m. nursery service
CARBONDALE
The Orchard, 110 Snowmass Dr. — 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. indoor services (info at TheOrchardLife.com), outdoor Live Nativity following each service
Carbondale Community United Methodist Church, 385 S. Second St. — 5:30 p.m. Candlelight (info at Facebook.com/CarbondaleCommunityUnitedMethodistChurch)
NEW CASTLE
New Hope Church, 880 Castle Valley Blvd. — 6:30 p.m. cookies and coffee, 7 p.m. service
St. John’s Episcopal Church, First and Main St. — 5 p.m. Christmas Eve, Holy Eucharist
RIFLE
St. Mary Parish, 761 Birch Ave. — 5 p.m. English readings, 7:30 p.m. Spanish readings
Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 652 E. Fifth St. — 7 p.m. candlelight service
United Methodist-Presbyterian, 200 E. Fourth St. — Christmas Eve services at 4:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Rocky Mountain Baptist Church, 4199 W. Centennial Parkway — Christmas Eve: 6 p.m. worship service
New Life Fellowship, 1575 Farmstead Parkway — 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Cookies, Cocoa, Carols and Candles on Christmas Eve at Graham Mesa Elementary school in Rifle.
Weekend A&E Roundup
Friday
Cooper Wine & Spirits, 732 Cooper Ave.
5-7 p.m.
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Rd.
5-8 p.m.
Holiday Arts and Crafts Market
Glenwood Springs Arts Council Gallery, 233 Sixth St.
12-6 p.m.
Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave.
Doors open at 6 p.m.
Registration recommended.
Glenwood Springs Community Center, 100 Wulfsohn Rd.
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Carbondale Arts, 76 S. Fourth St.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Holiday Arts and Crafts Market
Glenwood Springs Arts Council Gallery, 233 6th St.
Noon-6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday
Saturday
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, park open
Restaurants open for Christmas Eve
Chili’s, 400 Meadows
11a.m.-8 p.m.
Hotel Colorado, 526 Pine St.
2-9 p.m.
Reservations required – 970-928-3785
Hugo’s, 1605 Grand Ave.
Brunch 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Dinner 5-9 p.m.
The Riviera Supper Club, 702 Grand Ave.
4:30-8 p.m.
Reservations required – 970-945-7692
Smoke Modern BBQ, 713 Grand Ave.
2-8 p.m.
Village Inn, 102 Sixth St.
6 a.m.-2 p.m.
Zheng Asian Bistro, 35 Market St. Unit C
11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Christmas Dinner
526 Pine St.
12-5 p.m.
Call for Reservations 970-928-3785
115 Sixth St.
3-9 p.m.
Call for Reservations 970-230-9732
