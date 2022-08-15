Seventh Street Market Tuesday night in Glenwood Springs

The inaugural Glenwood Springs Seventh Street Market is slated for Tuesday night in the same location as the former market.

The farmers market will be from 4-8 p.m. and is managed under the Glenwood Springs Downtown Development Authority.

Market vendors are to include Mt. Garfield Fruit & Vegetables , Mesa Microgreens , Señor Mango, El Bajón Churros , MO Jam and more.

Music by Josefina Mendez Jazz starts at 5 p.m. under the bridge.

The market will continue every Tuesday until Sept. 20, with different musical performances each week.