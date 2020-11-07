Several classes at Rifle High School, Highland Elementary School to transition online starting Monday

Treatment prepared for patients infected with covid-19 coronavirus in a laboratory, conceptual image

Getty Images

Nearly 100 students from Rifle High School and Highland Elementary School are required to quarantine because of concerns regarding Covid-19.

“This weekend, Garfield Re-2 School District was informed by the Garfield County Department of Public Health of individual(s) that are confirmed to have COVID-19, or who have COVID-19 like symptoms or illness,” according to a Saturday evening news release from the school district.

In total, 89 students and four adults were requested to quarantine following an investigation by Garfield County Public Health.

Beginning Monday, both schools will have most classes transition to online learning.

“The individuals diagnosed are being kept home from school until they are no longer infectious,” the release states. “The individual’s activities when they could have spread COVID-19 have been assessed.”

People in close contact with these specific individuals are instructed to stay home from school for 14 days after the exposure, the release further states. They are also advised to not partake in play dates, sports, church or extracurricular activities for the full 14-day quarantine.

“Parents/caregivers of a child in quarantine are considered ‘contacts of a contact’ and are not required to quarantine,” the release reads. “However, parents need to continue to monitor their family’s symptoms.”

According to the Re-2 district, the two schools will undergo deep cleaning and disinfecting prior to Monday. RHS and HES will also offer drive-through meal pick-up options. Families interested in pick-up meals are encouraged to contact their schools by 9 a.m. daily. Meal pick-ups are available 11 a.m.-noon.

The announcement came one day after Roaring Fork School District said 23 Basalt Elementary School students would transition to remote learning following contact with at least one individual with Covid-19.

In the Garfield Re-2 School District, one entire school, Riverside Middle School in New Castle, is 100% online due to confirmed Covid-19 cases among students and/or staff.