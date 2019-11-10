Several Veterans Day events on tap for Monday

World War II veteran Phil Lane shakes the hands of Sopris Elementary School 5th graders after their Veterans Day Concert at the Renew Assisted Living Center on Friday morning.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Monday is Veterans Day — a national day set aside to honor those who have served in the U.S. armed forces.

State, federal and many local government offices will be closed in honor of the day. Public schools are in session, though, and some will be hosting public Veterans Day concerts and speaking events.

Here’s what’s happening:

Ambleside at Skylark School

Students, teachers and the school board at Skylark School, 2195 County Road 155 (Mountain View Church), Glenwood Springs, invite the public to honor veterans and those currently serving the country.

Former Marine Sgt. Kirstie Ennis, recipient of the 2019 Pat Tillman Award for Service, will be one of the school’s guest speakers.

The program takes place at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Refreshments will be served after the program. RSVP to 970-930-1804 or admin@theskylarkschool.org

Breakfast for Veterans

All veterans are invited for a complimentary breakfast between 8–10:30 a.m. Monday at WingNutz Bar & Grill, 2178 Railroad Ave., Rifle.

Veterans Day assembly at GSHS

Glenwood Springs High School, 1521 Grand Ave., will have a Veterans Day assembly and concert Monday morning in the main gymnasium.

Veterans should arrive between 9 and 9:10 a.m., and the event will start soon thereafter. A reception with coffee and treats will follow in the GSHS cafeteria.

Glenwood Middle School program

All veterans and community members are welcome to join Glenwood Springs Middle School in honoring local veterans, beginning at 2 p.m. Monday at 120 Soccer Field Road.

There are to be guest and student speakers, plus choir and band performances.

Carbondale Middle School program

The annual Carbondale Middle School Veterans Day Concert takes place at 9 a.m. Monday in the CMS auditorium. The school is located at 180 Snowmass Drive, Carbondale.

Garfield Re-2 school programs

Garfield Re-2 Schools will host several Veterans Day events, including:

Kathryn Senor Elementary School, 110 Alder Ave., New Castle, 8:15 a.m. outside at the flag pole

Riverside Middle School, 215 Alder Ave., New Castle, 8:15 a.m., in the gym.

Rifle High School, 1350 Prefontaine Ave., 10:55 a.m.

Coal Ridge High School, 35947 Highway 6, New Castle, 3 p.m.

Wamsley Elementary School, 225 E. 30th St., Rifle, 6:30 p.m., fifth grade musical.

Tuesday, Nov. 12, Rifle Middle School Veterans lunch, 753 Railroad Ave.

Thursday, Nov. 14, Graham Mesa Elementary School third grade musical honoring veterans, 6:30 p.m., 1575 Farmstead Parkway, Rifle.

Sopris Elementary potluck, concert

Students in fourth and fifth grades at Sopris Elementary School, 1150 Mt. Sopris Drive, Glenwood Springs, host a Veterans Day potluck at 5:30 p.m. Monday, followed by a student concert at 6:30.

Elks Veterans Day

The public is invited for a patriotic celebration of Veterans Day at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Glenwood Springs BPOE Elks Lodge, 51939 Highway 6.

The evening will include talks about the significance of Veterans Day and to thank veterans and active-duty military for their service. For more information contact the Lodge at 970-945-2286.