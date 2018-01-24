Sheriff’s deputy fatally shot north of Denver

DENVER — Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper says a sheriff's deputy who was shot north of Denver has died.

The governor released a statement Wednesday night saying he was deeply saddened to learn of the Adams County deputy's death, but he did not elaborate or indicate how his office had confirmed that the officer had died. A sheriff's spokesman did not return several calls for comment.

The sheriff's office tweeted Wednesday night that an officer was "down" and that investigators had set a large perimeter in their search for a suspect. The deputy's name and age have not been released, and investigators have not said what led to the shooting in a residential area about 8 miles north of downtown Denver.

Shortly after the shooting, the sheriff's office described the situation in another tweet as a "large dangerous scene with active searches in progress."

The shooting happened less than a month after 29-year-old Douglas County sheriff's deputy Zackari Parrish was fatally shot and four other officers were injured in an ambush in suburban Denver.

Recommended Stories For You

Earlier Wednesday night, the Adams County Sheriff's Office tweeted that an officer was "down" and that investigators had set a large perimeter for the search.

The incident happened in a residential area just east of Interstate 25 north of downtown Denver.

The sheriff's office described the situation in another tweet as a "large dangerous scene with active searches in progress."