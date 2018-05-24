Sheriff’s Office warns of scammer

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office says a scammer is calling people in the community, informing them they've missed jury duty, and advising there's a warrant out for their arrest.

The Sheriff's Office said in a news release Wednesday that the scammer will sometimes leave a voice message, asking the potential victim to call a law enforcement agency, like the Garfield County Sheriff's Office.

The scammer may imitate a sheriff's deputy or police officer and may transfer you to a captain or commander, who will then inform of a missed jury duty appointment the previous week and the arrest warrant.

"The con artist may use a photo of Garfield Sheriff Lou Vallario if the call comes through on a cell phone, and will likely offer to resolve the issue by accepting an immediate payment," according to the release.

If one suspects an actual possible arrest warrant, the correct way to verify the legitimacy is to contact the 9th Judicial District Court Clerk's Office and schedule a meeting with a judge, authorities advise.

Law enforcement wouldn't call a suspect regarding a true warrant but would contact the person directly.

The fraudulent calls generally come late Friday nights or over the weekend, to establish a sense of urgency in making a payment, before verifying the legitimacy of the call.

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office recommends checking its website for its correct contact information.