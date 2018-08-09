Sheriff’s officers respond to apparent suicide in Battlement Mesa

Earlier today, Garfield County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an apparent suicide near a skateboard park in the unincorporated community of Battlement Mesa south of Parachute.

“The area was secured, and deputies discovered a deceased adult male,” according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. The death is currently being investigated as a suicide as a result of a single gunshot wound to the head, the release said.

Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire has since identified the male as a 36-year-old resident of Parachute. His name is being withheld pending notification of family.

“Law enforcement reported that the gunshot wound appeared to be self-inflicted and that the person had died,” Glassmire said in a separate press release. “The circumstances surrounding the death, including the body examination and witness interviews are consistent with a manner of death investigation of suicide.”

An autopsy will be scheduled for a later time, the corner said.