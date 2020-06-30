Shooter’s Grill owner Lauren Boebert takes early lead in GOP CD3 primary against incumbent Scott Tipton

Lauren Boebert



Rifle business owner and staunch Second Amendment advocate Lauren Boebert has taken an early and commanding lead against incumbent Scott Tipton in the GOP primary for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

Boebert currently leads with 57.75% to Tipton’s 42.25%, taking leads in Garfield, Mesa and Pueblo counties. So far, 55,394 votes have been counted.

Covering over 52,000 square miles, Colorado’s 3rd District covers 52,000 square miles and is one of the largest in the country. It stretches from Grand Junction to Pueblo and Cortez to Steamboat Springs.

Tipton won the U.S. House seat in 2010, beating incumbent John Salazar (50.1% to 45.8%). He’s won re-election in 2012 (beating Sal Pace), 2014 (versus Abel Tapia), 2016 (beating Schwartz) and in 2018 against Mitsch Bush (51.5% to 43.6%).

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.