Shooting outside of Rifle leaves one dead

D’Antiago 'Dante' Lazaro Dominguez-Lopez is wanted after an early Sunday morning fatal shooting near Rifle.

Provided photo

A shooting just outside of Rifle early Sunday morning has left one person dead, according to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after midnight Sunday, suspect D’Antiago “Dante” Lazaro Dominguez-Lopez was attending a quinceanera birthday party off Home Ranch Road when he allegedly opened fire on the 18-year-old victim, a Sheriff’s Office news release states.

“When Sheriff deputies arrived, the victim was still alive,” the release states. “He was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction via ambulance where he was treated and later pronounced dead.”

A warrant has been issued for Lopez as he is now wanted for homicide. Lopez is considered “armed and dangerous,” the release states.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who knows of Lopez’s whereabouts not to attempt to contact him.

Anyone who sees Lopez is asked to call the Garfield County dispatch center at 970-625-8095 or 911. Any additional information for the investigation can be directed to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 970-945-1377, ext. 1075.