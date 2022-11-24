Shop small, shop local with Glenwood Springs Small Business Saturday
Shopping locally is the best way to get friends and loved ones something unique while supporting your local community.
This Saturday is the Small Business Saturday Shopping Kick Off Event, a day built around that entire concept where locals and tourists can shop the brick and mortar local businesses and they can get rewarded for it.
“The community is invited to join us for holiday treats, Small Business Saturday deals, other goodies and a chance to win Glenwood Gold,” said Angie Anderson, the president and CEO of the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association.
Shopping starts at the Glenwood Springs Visitor Center between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to enjoy holiday treats and pick up a Small Business Saturday shopping bag with a list of things happening for the event.
“Shopping in Glenwood Springs is a fun and unique experience, and we hope the community shops small the entire season long,” Anderson said.
Random shopping bags will have $100 in Glenwood Gold.
Local small businesses that are participating in deals include Crystal Joys offering discounts on its Bohemian Crystal jewelry collection, Selenite and Agate Lamps, and handmade Agate coaster sets.
Fine Things Jewelry will be gift-wrapping all purchases.
Mountain Dog Pet Supply if giving away $5 gift certificates for a purchase of $50 or more.
And, Mountain Ink Tattoo is hosting a Coloring Contest where the winner will get a $50 gift card to Glenwood Toys & Gifts.
Post Independent reporter Cassandra Ballard can be reached at cballard@postindependent.com or 970-384-9131.
