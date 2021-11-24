Shopping, supporting local: Small Business Saturday events slated in Glenwood Springs

Shopping local on Small Business Saturday supports the brick-and-mortar heart of Glenwood Springs’ economy, said Angie Anderson, the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association president and CEO.

“It’s critical to support our local businesses this year after what our economy has experienced in the last two years,” Anderson said.

Shoppers can stop by the Glenwood Springs Visitors Center, 802 Grand Ave., between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for hot chocolate and treats as well as a free Small Business Saturday shopping bag. Five random bags will include $100 in Glenwood Gold, a local currency that can be spent at participating businesses, Anderson said.

“In many of our small shops you’ll work directly with the shop owner,” she said. “It’s a personal touch you won’t find in an online shopping cart.”

Small Business Saturday was created in 2010 by American Express as an initiative to stimulate the economy at the height of the recession, and Glenwood Springs has participated in every event since its inception, Anderson said. Although the Chamber Association did not host an event last year, she said they were active in online promotions.

“This is a great opportunity to shop many of our great business districts, such as West Glenwood, Glenwood Meadows, the Roaring Fork Marketplace and downtown,” Anderson said.

The Chamber Association is encouraging shoppers to promote their participation in the event using #shopglenwood on social media sites.

Businesses with Small Business Saturday events and promotions include: Book Grove, 801 Blake Ave., Cooper Wine and Spirits, 732 Cooper Ave., Crystal Tuning, 819 Grand Ave., Fine Things Jewelry & Collectibles, 309 Eighth St., Homsted, 713 Cooper Ave., The Silver Bead and Yarn Shop, 927 Grand Ave. and TreadZ, 812 Grand Ave.

